Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: PM Modi to campaign in Srinagar on Sept 19

High security arrangements are in place in Srinagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to address a rally on Thursday at Sher-e-Kashmir Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT File)

It will be the first big rally of BJP in Kashmir since the announcement of elections. BJP has fielded just 19 candidates from Kashmir and left many seats for ‘like-minded’ Independent candidates and parties.

The venue of PM’s speech has already been secured and arrangements are being made, said officials, adding that additional police and para military forces will be deployed in the city and its adjoining areas. Three tier security will be in place around the venue, said the officials. Snipers and sharpshooters will also be positioned in the buildings around the venue. BJP leaders say that they expect 20,000 to 30,000 people to attend the rally, in which many senior BJP leaders and some party candidates from Srinagar will be present.

Kashmir inspector general of police V K Birdhi said that foolproof security arrangements will be in place for the rally.

“We have made multi-tier security arrangements for PM’s visit,” he said.

This is the third visit of PM Modi to Kashmir this year. PM visited Kashmir in March and addressed a big rally in Bakshi stadium. He again visited SKICC to attend Yoga celebrations in June. BJP leaders are hopeful that the PM’s presence in Kashmir will make a big difference for the party. “PM Modi has a good support base so definitely his campaign will bring votes for the party,” said J&K BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf.