Jammu and Kashmir: IAF chopper makes 'precautionary' landing in Samba
Jammu and Kashmir: IAF chopper makes ‘precautionary’ landing in Samba

A major mishap was averted on Friday when a helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a ‘precautionary’ landing on a soccer field in Purmandal area of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir
The IAF Chetak chopper was on a routine sortie from Udhampur to Mansar in Jammu and Kashmir. (Picture for representational purpose)
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 04:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

“Chetak helicopter of IAF being flown by squadron leader Saradh Kumar with five crew members on the board made an emergency landing on a football ground in Purmandal in Samba due to some technical fault,” said an official.

The chopper was on a routine sortie from Udhampur to Mansar.

“After rectifying the technical glitch, the chopper flew within an hour from the soccer ground for its destination,” he added.

Saturday, November 13, 2021
