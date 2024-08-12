Jammu and Kashmir Police cracks Baramulla murder case, 4 arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police have cracked the blind murder case in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and arrested four members of a family, officials said. Police said that the family had some personal animosity with the man. The four have been identified as Gh Mohiuddin Ganie, his wife Fatima Begum, their daughter and son Rubeena Bano and Aadil Ahmad Ganie , all residents of Gundbal Pattan in Palhalan, Baramulla. (iStock)

The dead body of Nasir Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Pousnag Kreeri in Baramulla, was found under the Khambiyar-Andergam bridge on August 2, the police said. He had been strangulated, the police added.

A police spokesperson said that the investigators examined evidence, analysed technical data and carried out a sustained interrogation of the suspects.

“They succeeded in identifying four persons accused of the crime,” the spokesperson said.

“The investigation revealed that the accused hatched a conspiracy to kill the deceased on August 1, 2024. They strangulated him to death using a dupatta and later disposed of the body under the bridge,” the spokesperson said.

Baramulla SSP Amod Nagpure told HT that the motive of the crime was “personal animosity”. “He knew the family. Further details will be shared in due course,” he said

The police spokesperson said that all the accused have been arrested and are currently under police custody.

“The police team has also recovered the dupatta used in the crime along with other vital evidences,” the officer said.

“Further investigation is underway,” he said.