Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir: Three over ground workers held with 43 lakh
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir: Three over ground workers held with 43 lakh

Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli said acting on a reliable information that a consignment was being shifted to South Kashmir from Punjab, a special team was constituted whic nabbed the three over ground workers with 43 lakh
Jammu senior superintendent of police said that <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>43 lakh was being transported for terror funding and sources of these funds from outside Jammu and Kashmir will also be booked shortly. (Image for representational purpose)
Jammu senior superintendent of police said that 43 lakh was being transported for terror funding and sources of these funds from outside Jammu and Kashmir will also be booked shortly. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Three over ground workers, reportedly working for Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), have been arrested in Jammu’s Sidhra Bridge area with 43 lakh which they were transporting from Punjab to South Kashmir.

They have been identified as Fayaz Ahmed Dar of Kulgam, Umar Farooq and Mouzam Fayaz of Pulwama.

Jammu senior superintendent of police Chandan Kohli said acting on a reliable information that a consignment was being shifted to South Kashmir from Punjab, a special team was constituted under the supervision of Nagrota SDPO.

“During checking at a naka in Nagrota area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a vehicle bearing registration number DL-1ZB-8261 was stopped for checking. The men travelling in the car were questioned about their movement, but they could not give satisfactory reply and on thorough search of their vehicle, two bags of cash were recovered,” he added.

Jammu SSP also said that the money was being transported for terror funding and sources of these funds from outside J&K will also be booked shortly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out