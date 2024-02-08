Jammu CS nod to annual action plans for key agri schemes

Chief secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday approved annual action plans of some of the key centrally-sponsored schemes for development of agriculture and horticulture sectors in the UT. Dulloo also stressed upon making the scheme benefits readily available to the prospective beneficiaries by simplifying the procedures. He also called for making necessary amendments as per the guidelines, wherever required, for orienting these with the interests of farmers here. (Representational photo)

Dulloo chaired a high-level meeting here that was attended by senior officials from various government departments.

While taking note of the components included in each scheme, the chief secretary maintained that these schemes are meant to enhance the overall productivity and quality of crops thereby substantially increasing the returns for the farmers.

He remarked that the timely interventions on the part of the department could aid in meeting the objectives in a time-bound manner.

He called for regular monitoring and evaluation of these schemes so that the bottlenecks, if any, are removed instantly. He also advised for inter-department coordination for smooth implementation of these schemes here in the UT.

The respective mission directors presented the performance made in each scheme during the ensuing financial year. They also unveiled the annual action plans for the financial year 2024-25.

It was given out that for the CSS Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), funds to the tune of ₹13.21 crore were released by the Centre for different projects.