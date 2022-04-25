Jammu | During PM visit, Kashmiri Pandits sit on dharna demanding panel to probe exodus
Demanding that a commission be set up to investigate the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, members of the community sat on dharnas on Sunday to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the union territory.
Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers (KPV), led by Sandeep Mawa, have been sitting on a fast-unto-death for the past four days in Srinagar pressing for their demand.
Another group of KPV members, led by Vikram Kaul, sat on a dharna near the Press Club here, prompting the police to vacate them in wake of Modi’s visit to the region.
At least 200 more members of the KPV sat on a dharna at Muthi Ghat here demanding a probe, also into the killings and destruction of temples during the emergence of terrorism in Kashmir in 1990s.
Mawa has threatened to set himself on fire if his demands are not fulfilled in the next few days. He has also been demanding stern action against Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, who had allegedly admitted to have killed dozens of Pandits during the 90s.
The Kashmiri Pandits also said they wanted an administration devoid of “tainted, anti-national and corrupt” bureaucrats.
Divisional commissioner of Kashmir province Pandurang K Pole visited Mawa and asked him to end his fast. “We, the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, have come in his (Mawa’s) support and demand that these three demands be conceded, and Dr Sandeep Mawa be saved from self immolation. We stand by him,” Kaul, who led the dharna in Jammu, said.
Month on, AC passengers still await bedrolls in trains
Despite resumption of bedroll services in air-conditioned sleeper trains after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, passengers are still not being provided bedsheets or blankets in most trains. In March, after the decline of the third Covid wave, Northern Railways had directed officials to immediately resume bedroll services, and passengers booking their seats were also apprised of the same through text messages. A bedroll comprises two bedsheets, a pillow, a towel and a blanket.
Dogs found feasting on missing woman’s body in Ludhiana
Panic gripped the Basti Jodhewal area after a pack of dogs was found feasting on the corpse of a woman in a vacant plot on Noorwala Road. The victim, Guddi Devi, 45, of Basti Jodhewal had been missing for six days. Police suspect that the victim, Guddi Devi, 45, of Basti Jodhewal, was murdered. Her daughter, Payal, was able to identify the body with the help of a necklace. Payal said her mother was a factory worker.
Three LeT militants killed in gunfight with forces in Pulwama
Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Jammu division. The gunfight went on for a couple of hours during which three LeT militants were killed. Inspector general of police, Vijay Kumar identified one of the militants as Arif Hazar who was involved in the killings of two policemen and a shopkeeper.
Rabi diversification pays dividends to farmers as mustard prices at all-time high in Punjab
After diversifying to mustard crop (about 44% jump) in the 2021-22 rabi season, enterprising farmers are now reaping profit by selling the produce for up to ₹7,000 per quintal, 28% higher than this year's minimum support price and an all-time high for the crop in Punjab. In the last kharif or summer crop season, Nachatar Singh, 31, from Bathinda's Naruana village suffered losses after his cotton fields were infested by pink bollworm.
2 JeM militants killed in Kulgam encounter were active since 2018
Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday. According to a police spokesman, the forces resumed searches at Mirhama Kulgam in the wee hours of Sunday, after briefly suspending it during night hours, and retrieved the dead bodies of the slain militants. “Besides, they were also instrumental in recruitment gullible youth into the terror folds,” the official said.
