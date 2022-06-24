Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains shut for 3rd day in row, restoration work on
The 270km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with the outside world, remained closed for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Heavy rains for the past two days had triggered landslides at nearly three dozen places on the highway in Ramban and Udhampur districts.
“Restoration work and debris clearance operations are on in Udhampur and Ramban districts but it will take time to restore the highway and allow traffic movement,” said a traffic police officer.
He informed that work on war-footing was underway in Samroli area where a hill collapsed on Wednesday, washing away around 350metres of the highway.
“Three JCB machines, stone breakers and excavators are working round-the-clock. On Thursday, the agencies concerned had to conduct controlled blasting to remove big boulders. Given the circumstances, the highway will not be restored by this evening and we may have to wait for one more day,” he added.
However, traffic police on Thursday cleared over 600 Kashmir-bound stranded vehicles after road-clearance operations picked up momentum following improvement in weather conditions.
Efforts are on to clear the remaining 1,400 stranded vehicles on the highway that has been shut since Tuesday.
Senior superintendent of police, traffic national highway, Shabir Ahmad Malik said, “Over 600 stranded trucks and passenger vehicles between Panthiyal and Banihal were cleared and they reached their destinations in Kashmir while efforts are on to clear the remaining 1,400 vehicles.”
“Road clearance operation is on at a war-footing at the remaining six locations, including Dewal bridge near Samroli in Udhampur district and Kela Morh, Sita Ram Passi Marog and Battery Cheshma in Ramban district,” said Malik.
Ramban deputy commissioner Mussarat Islam said 25 out of 30 landslides and mudslides on the highway have been cleared.
“The restoration work in Banihal-Ramban sector at six affected stretches is under way. The restoration of these stretches is expected by Thursday evening,” traffic officials said.
He, however, said once the highway was restored, the stranded vehicles will be given priority to reach to their respective destinations before allowing fresh traffic.
The Mughal road, another link connecting the twin Poonch-Rajouri districts of Jammu region with South Kashmir’s Shopian district, was also cleared for traffic after remaining closed for two days owing to landslides triggered by heavy rains.
The Met department has forecast fair to partly cloudy weather on Thursday evening.
“A brief spell of light to moderate rain and thunderstorm can’t be ruled out at isolated places. Overall, there’s no forecast of any major rainfall activity till ending June,” said an official.
