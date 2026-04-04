JECRC University, Jaipur, wins national esports title at Chitkara

The inaugural VALORANT Campus Cup (VCC) concluded its nationwide search for collegiate talent on March 30-31 at the JioGames Innovation Centre, located within Chitkara University, Punjab. The winning JECRC University, Jaipur, team with the award at the grand finale at Chitkara University.

Jaipur Engineering College and Research Centre (JECRC) University emerged as the national champion after a rigorous multi-stage competition, with People’s Education Society (PES) University, Bangalore, finishing as the runners-up.

According to a release on Friday, The tournament engaged 32 institutions across India, marking a milestone in the formalisation of structured competitive pathways for student gamers.

The grand finale was the culmination of a format involving intra-campus selections, national qualifiers, and knockout playoffs. Executed in collaboration with Riot Games and supported by partners MSI, CyberPowerPC, and Ant Esports, the event ensured standardised, high-performance infrastructure for all participants. The final stage featured standout squads from JECRC University (led by Rohit Madhu), IIT Roorkee (led by Satyam Prasad), PES University (led by Rahul Gopalan), and MIT Pune (led by Om Deshpande).

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara emphasised that hosting the finale aligns with the institution’s commitment to digital sports, noting that the event showcased the discipline and strategic thinking essential to professional gaming. The victory for JECRC University underscores the impact of sustained institutional engagement, following their hosting of the 2025 JioGames Bootcamp which reached over 5,000 students.

The matches took place at the purpose-built esports facility established at Chitkara University in September 2025. This centre provides high-performance systems, sound-isolated competition environments, and low-latency connectivity, facilitating professional-grade broadcasts. The entire tournament was streamed live via the JioGames platform, providing nationwide visibility for the emerging talent pipeline in Indian esports.