Jind: Four government school teachers suspended over ‘lackadaisical’ approach

Four teachers of a government school in Jind’s Uchana block were placed under suspension on Tuesday after the villagers complained to Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala about their ‘lackadaisical’ approach towards students’ academics. Jind district elementary education officer (DEEO) Vijay Laxmi said that four teachers were suspended after complaints were received against them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Those placed under suspension are– Sandeep Singh, Manjeet, Jitender and Labh Singh, all junior basic teachers (JBT) at the government primary school, Chhattar village in Uchana block.

According to sources, the villagers of Chhattar had given a complaint to education department officials that four JBT teachers posted at their village primary school are not focusing on students’ education and they are busy with political activities. The villagers also alleged that they were busy in taking jibes at each other.

Jind district elementary education officer (DEEO) Vijay Laxmi said that four teachers were suspended after complaints were received against them.

“Uchana block education officer Pushpa Moor had headed an investigation against these four teachers and found that they are not focusing on students’ education and their academic are getting affected,” she added.