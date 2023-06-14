J&K: 3 drug smugglers among six booked under PSA in Baramulla

Police on Tuesday booked six persons including three notorious drug smugglers under Public Safety Act (PSA) for anti-national activities in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Police said three persons involved in anti-national activities have been detained under Public Safety Act. (Representational Photo)

Police identified the drug smugglers as Ghulam Mohammad Dar son of Mirgund Pattan, Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Singhpora Pattan and Mohammad Yaqoob Dar of Renji Pattan. “They have been booked under PIT NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu,” police spokesman said.

Police spokesman said that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and they were involved in promoting drug trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Mirgund, Singhpora, Pattan, Renji and other areas of District Baramulla. “Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth,” he said.

Meanwhile, police said that three persons Mohammad Ashraf Mir of Wussan Pattan, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Tapper Pattan and Wasid Ashraf Sofi of Watergam Wagoora involved in anti-national activities have been detained under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur, Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu and District Jail Kathua respectively.“Many cases are registered against these persons and they were involved in anti-national activities. Despite their involvement in many FIRs they did not mend their activities,” the spokesman said.