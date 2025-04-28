J&K assembly condemns Pahalgam terror attack, appeals to stay united

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Monday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and endorsed the diplomatic measures announced by the Centre against Pakistan after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah along with MLAs observing silence to pay tribute to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack during the one-day special session of the assembly in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution during the special session of the assembly to address the April 22 terror attack.

The resolution emphasised the attack as an assault on the values of “Kashmiriyat”, the Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families, offering condolences to those affected.

Members observed a two-minute silence to pay homage to the 26 people killed in the terror attack.

The resolution read, “This House expresses its profound shock and anguish at the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam. This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives.”

The resolution recognised the sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who laid down his life while attempting to save tourists during the attack.

The resolution acknowledged the unity and resilience shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the attack and their support for the victims. It endorsed the Union government’s diplomatic announcement on April 23, following a meeting of the CCS.

“This House is mindful of the sinister design behind the selective targeting of the victims of this attack. It appeals to all the sections of society and in particular the media to not fall victim to this sinister plot by irresponsibly inflaming passions. The need to remain united in the face of this attempted division cannot be overemphasised,” the resolution read.

“This House earnestly appeals to the governments of all states and Union Territories of India to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing or travelling outside Jammu and Kashmir, and to take all necessary measures to prevent any incidents of harassment, discrimination, or intimidation,” it said.

The resolution called upon all political parties, religious and community leaders, youth organisations, civil society groups, and media houses across the nation to maintain calm, reject violence and divisive rhetoric, and work collectively to uphold peace, unity, and constitutional values.

The Pahalgam terror attack was the worst in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.