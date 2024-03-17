J&K Bank official withdrew 1.2cr from dormant accounts, arrested

An assistant manager at Jammu and Kashmir Bank was arrested in Reasi district’s Pouni on Saturday for allegedly swindling over ₹1.26 crore from dormant bank accounts over the past three years, said a senior police officer. An assistant manager at Jammu and Kashmir Bank was arrested in Reasi district’s Pouni on Saturday for allegedly swindling over ₹ 1.26 crore from dormant bank accounts over the past three years, said a senior police officer. (Representational image)

He was identified as Ishwinder Singh, assistant manager of J&K Bank at Pouni.

A case FIR number 10/2024, under section 409 of the IPC, has been registered at Pouni police station against the accused.

“Over the past three years, the accused had been making fraudulent debits from various inactive and dormant bank accounts amounting to the tune of ₹1. 26 crore. The modus operandi of the accused officer involved discreetly activating the dormant accounts and then illegally withdrawing deposited money. This practice was going on for the last three years and an amount of ₹126.34 lakh was illegally withdrawn by the accused manager, Ishwinder Singh, who is a resident of Pouni,” said Reasi district SSP Mohita Sharma.

“The fraud came into notice of the bank after the accused withdrew amount from an active account following which the account holder lodged a complaint,” said the SSP.

A police team headed by Dy SP Neeraj Padyar raided various locations in Jammu.

“Finally, today on specific information, the accused was nabbed from Sainik Colony,” said the SSP.

Sharma said that the criminal was evading arrest from the last one month and wrongfully gained the amount causing loss of public money of worth ₹126.34 lakh by way of cheating and falsification of accounts.