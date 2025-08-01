J&K cop booked in disproportionate assets case

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against the police constable who was terminated from service in February over alleged links to militancy and searches were conducted on his properties starting Thursday. ACB registered a case FIR No. 03/2025 U/S 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Police Station ACB Anantnag against the man. (File)

J&K Police selection grade constable Firdous Ahmad was terminated from service by J&K LG administration under Article 311 of the Constitution.

“A secret verification was conducted by ACB into allegations that the terminated public servant Firdous Ahmad has acquired substantial assets, both movable and immovable, disproportionate to his known sources of income, in his own name as well as in the names of his family members,” a statement by ACB said.

The bureau said that the verification revealed the accused has accumulated significant assets. “They include two storied residential house constructed by him on ancestral land at Hugam, Srigufwara, Anantnag, Palatial House upon land measuring 01 kanal 10 marlas situated at Estate Machbhawan Mattan, Hotel Grand Lords (one-third share) situated at Movora, Tehsil Salar, Pahalgam and double storied house at Tawi Vihar, Sidra Jammu,” the statement said.

Consequently, ACB registered a case FIR No. 03/2025 U/S 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Police Station ACB Anantnag against the man.

“During the course of the investigation, search warrants were obtained from the Spl Judge Anti-Corruption Court Anantnag for conducting searches at places mentioned above. It surfaced during conduct of search that the accused is also being allotted a police quarter at Police Housing Colony Bemina, therefore search was conducted at the said place also on the authorisation of SSP ACB Anantnag,” the ACB said.

It said that searches were simultaneously carried out at all the places, which were still underway.

“Further investigation of the case is going on,” the bureau said.