J&K govt cleared liabilities of over ₹18,000 crore in 2025-26 fiscal: CM Omar

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has cleared liabilities of ₹18,382.84 crore in the fiscal year 2025-26, chief minister Omar Abdullah informed the legislative assembly here on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly, in Jammu, on Tuesday. (PTI)

“The financial liabilities of the government in the shape of bills presented at treasuries are cleared on regular basis. Bills pertaining to contractors and retired employees are also cleared at regular intervals,” responded CM Omar to a question of BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma.

Omar then shared the figures of liabilities cleared on account of gratuity-- ₹2864.14 crores, commutation-- ₹1123.22 crores, leave salary— ₹773.47 crores, contractors— ₹7800.58 crores and GPF bills— ₹5821.43 crores.

“A total of ₹18,382.84 crore have been paid so far by the department of finance,” he said.

He added that most of the bills under these categories have been cleared up to March 27, 2026, while GPF claims have been settled up to December 31, 2025.

Addressing concerns regarding pending liabilities, he said dues are being systematically cleared and there is a structured mechanism in place to ensure timely payments.

On the issue of division-wise allocation, the CM clarified that funds are allocated and accounted for based on “Heads of Expenditure” rather than on a divisional basis, and payments in treasuries are recorded accordingly.

Omar also said that his government was determined to fill 25,000 vacancies this year.

Responding to another query of PDP MLA Waheed Para, the CM said that the government was firm in its resolve to fill 25,000 vacancies during the year. “This issue has been discussed several times during this session. It was discussed during LG’s speech, budget and grants,” he said.

“We want to maintain a balance in this matter. And this year our attempt is to fill 25,000 vacancies, the process has already been initiated”, said the CM.

Metrolite, light metro projects for Jammu, Srinagar under active consideration: Govt

Eyeing an effective and hassle-free urban transport system, the Government of India is currently reviewing proposals for metrolite and light metro projects in the two capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, education minister Sakina Itoo informed.

Responding to a question of BJP MLA Mohan Lal, Itoo said that in Jammu city, comprehensive ground surveys, traffic studies, feasibility analysis and DPR preparation has been completed through M/s RITES Limited.

The DPR included alignment planning, ridership projections (2.84 lakh daily ridership by 2035), cost estimates, land requirements (29.58 hectare permanent and 1.50 hectare temporary), environmental and seismic design considerations besides financial structuring.

However, presently no proposal is under consideration for extending the Metrolite corridor to Akhnoor town and any future expansion would be subject to separate feasibility assessment and approval of the Government of India, she said.

Regarding Srinagar city, she said that detailed topographical surveys, traffic and ridership assessments, engineering feasibility studies, financial and economic analyses and alignment planning have been undertaken through M/s RITES Ltd. She informed the House that DPR for both the projects has been finalized and submitted to the Government of India for appraisal

MLAs can allocate up to ₹50L from CDF for housing aid: Omar

CM Omar informed the legislative assembly that under the constituency development funds (CDF) are being utilized across all assembly constituencies in J&K for works identified and recommended by respective MLAs, in accordance with guidelines issued by the finance department.

Responding to a calling attention motion moved by MLA Shamim Firdous, the CM said that the government has amended the CDF guidelines to expand the scope of assistance. As per the revised provisions, MLAs can now allocate up to ₹50 lakh from their CDF for providing housing assistance, including reconstruction and repair of houses for families affected by calamities, for the FY 2026–27.

J&K has sufficient stock of petroleum products: Satish Sharma

Minister for food, civil supply and consumer affairs, Satish Sharma informed the House that his department was maintaining regular monitoring of availability and distribution of LPG and petroleum products across Jammu and Kashmir.

“As per the daily stock position reports furnished by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the availability of petrol, diesel and LPG is adequate as on date, with availability of petroleum products” said Sharma, while replying to a calling attention notice moved by CPI M MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami.