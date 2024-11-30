Menu Explore
J&K leaders flay termination of two govt employees

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 30, 2024 11:20 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday terminated two government employees, including a schoolteacher, from services for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities and terror links.

The J&K political leaders have criticised the termination of two government employees by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and said this “act can’t be justified”.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday terminated two government employees, including a schoolteacher, from services for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities and terror links. This was the first termination of government employees since chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah took over in October.

“It’s shocking how the government acts as judge, jury, and executioner, denying the aggrieved even a proper hearing. Such brazen overreach is unacceptable and must stop. @OmarAbdullah Sahab heads the GAD—silence on these terminations cannot be justified,” PDP leader, Waheed-ur-Parra wrote on X.

“The newly elected government is a mute bystander twiddling their thumbs as more government employees are fired on mere suspicion and flimsy grounds. Only in Kashmir are you guilty until proven otherwise. This criminalisation of livelihoods must stop,” Iltija Mufti posted on X.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader and legislator Shiekh Khursheed said blame of this terminations also lie on Omar Abdullah and the NC government.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the termination of employees as “injustice”.

NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said, “As promised in our manifesto, the JKNC will review all the cases including arbitrary termination of employees. We have maintained that a due process has to be followed in all such cases. Unfortunately, the domain still comes under the LG. That is why we want restoration of statehood as soon as possible”.

