J&K LG launches mass distribution drive for physically able persons

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated a mass distribution drive of aids and appliances for physically abled persons here. LG Manoj Sinha (File)

In his address, Sinha lauded the noble initiative by Jammu directorate of social welfare, under two key centrally sponsored schemes - Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) and Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP), aimed to improve lives of senior citizens with disabilities and to empower the specially-abled persons .

“I strongly believe that people with disabilities have special abilities and they possess unique strengths and perspectives. I admire their exceptional resilience, problem-solving skills and empathy towards others in the society. I assure them that administration is committed to ensure equality and equal opportunity to them in every sphere of life and they will always be treated as equals in terms of rights, access, and dignity,” the lieutenant governor said.

He directed the officials to promote inclusion, and leverage the practical solutions in ever evolving technological world.

“I have always dreamt of building a caring society and welfare and rehabilitation of specially-abled persons is my top priority,” Sinha said. “I will personally ensure that systemic inequities and accessibility barriers—physical, digital, and social are completely removed,” he further added.

On the occasion, Sinha initiated the disbursement of pension arrears of ₹6.14 crore to 12,660 beneficiaries, under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS). Sinha also informed that the social welfare department is coming up with a revolutionary app for the integration of eligible senior citizens into the pension beneficiaries.

He also inaugurated a 50-bedded Half-Way Home for psycho-social rehabilitation of treated & controlled people with mental-illness, established at a cost of ₹4.39 crore at Lower Chowadi Jammu, under Deendayal Divyangjan Rehabilitation Scheme (DDRS).

Sinha also dedicated the Parisha Child Care Institution for Girls, established at a cost of ₹3.03 crore at Mandi Gurglian, Samba. He commended the efforts of everyone associated with the Parisha initiative for providing a safe and nurturing environment for a better future for girl children in need.