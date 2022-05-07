J&K Police recover incriminating material, sensitive papers during raids

Police conducted raids at Jammu’s Gujjar Nagar and Dalpatian Mohalla and recovered several vital documents and incriminating material related to Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) on Friday.

The raids conducted in parts of Jammu city pertained to a case registered in 2007 under sections 124-A and 147 of the IPC after objectionable and sensitive slogans were raised during the visit of Hurriyat leader Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani, said Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli.

“The raids were conducted at the residences of two accused Rayees Ahmed Malik and Mohammad Sharif Sartaj, who were evading arrest,” he added.

“The premises of duo were searched by police teams in presence of executive magistrate during which several sensitive documents and incriminating material were recovered,” he said.

The seized material included Jamaat-e-Islami literature related to Doda region, forms for medical admission in Pakistan, a report regarding a person named Abdul Rehman, a Pakistani national, who had visited the area and was later deported, literature related to Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement, a phone diary containing Pakistani numbers, cash register, an Iranian identity card, photographs with JeI leaders and stamps.

Jammu SSP said a fresh case has been registered under sections 10,13 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.