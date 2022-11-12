Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K Police SI recruitment scam: CBI files chargesheet against 24

Published on Nov 12, 2022 07:25 PM IST

Those chargesheeted include BSF commandant Karnail Singh; former CRPF official Ashwani Kumar; former J&K Police ASI Ashok Kumar and others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 24 persons in the Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector recruitment scam, officials said on Saturday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 24 persons, including former BSF commandant, former ASI and police constables besides former officials of CRPF, in the Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector recruitment scam, officials said on Saturday.

A government teacher was also among those chargesheeted in the case.

“The investigation was spread across several states involving analysis of voluminous technical data and examination of a large number of witnesses. After registration of the case on August 3, searches were conducted at around 77 places, including in J&K, Haryana, Delhi and Bengaluru on the premises of accused and others, along with certain officials of JKSSB,” said a CBI spokesperson.

Twenty persons were arrested and 61.79 lakh was also recovered during the CBI investigations.

Those chargesheeted include BSF commandant Karnail Singh; former CRPF official Ashwani Kumar; former J&K Police ASI Ashok Kumar and others, besides Sulinder Kumar, Surender Singh and Pradip Kumar Katiyar, employees of a printing press.

Further investigation is on to unearth larger conspiracy on other allegations levelled in the FIR, said the spokesperson.

“There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination. The J&K government had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the same. It was alleged that the accused entered into a conspiracy with officials of JKSSB, Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others while causing gross irregularities in the written examination,” said the spokesperson.

There was abnormally high percentage of candidates selected from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts.

Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting the question paper to the Bengaluru-based private company.

The CBI investigation had revealed alleged payment of 20 to 30 lakh by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before commencement of the examination.

Saturday, November 12, 2022
