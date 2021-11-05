Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K slashes VAT on fuel price; LG Sinha calls it Modi’s ‘Deepawali gift’
chandigarh news

J&K slashes VAT on fuel price; LG Sinha calls it Modi’s ‘Deepawali gift’

On Wednesday, the BJP government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend
The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The finance ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 and that on diesel by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 and it will be effective from Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The finance ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by 5 and that on diesel by 10 and it will be effective from Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 7.

“PM @narendramodi has given a great Deepawali gift by announcing a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel,” the office of Lt Governor of J&K tweeted from its official account.

“In addition, J&K admin has decided to reduce an additional Rs.7 on petrol & Diesel, thereby reducing the petrol price by 12/litre and diesel by Rs.17/litre in UT from today,” it added.

On Wednesday, the BJP government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The finance ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by 5 and that on diesel by 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states “to commensurately reduce” VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out