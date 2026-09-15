Boba tea for Bappa: Thailand devotees have a unique way of worshipping Ganpati

The Thai content creator showed dozens of cups of boba tea offered to Bappa’s shrine. Boba tea, also known as bubble tea, is a beverage made of tea, milk and fruit flavours, featuring chewy tapioca pearls. While not widespread in India, it is very popular in Thailand.

“I'm here at Union Mall, one of Bangkok's well-known shopping malls, and just outside the mall, there's a shrine dedicated to Ganesha. And yes, people actually bring bubble milk tea here as an offering,” she revealed.

“I know that we are supposed to offer Ganesha his favorite snack, Laddu, but over here in Bangkok, Thailand, we offer this, bubble tea,” Piya explained in her video.

In Thailand , Ganesha is known as Phra Phikanet or Phra Phikanesuan and is particularly revered as a deity of fortune, success and the removal of obstacles. Thai Buddhists also pay respects to Ganesha, reflecting the overlap between Buddhist and Hindu traditions. Offerings can include modaka (sweet offerings), other sweets and fruit, particularly when a business is doing well.

Ganesha is worshipped beyond India because Hinduism and Indian culture spread to parts of South, East and Southeast Asia through centuries of trade and cultural exchange. As a result, Ganesha became part of religious traditions in several countries, including Thailand.

A Bangkok-based content creator has shared a glimpse of how the Hindu god Ganesha is deeply revered in Thailand. Piya Ping shared an Instagram video that shows devotees offering boba tea to a Ganesha idol in Bangkok.

Piya’s video shows how Ganesha worship in Thailand has taken on some distinctly local traditions.

The content creator explained that some people offer several cups of boba tea to Ganpati Bappa. “And the reason behind it is because some devotees believe that when their wish comes true, they should come back and offer more than they did before. So from 3 becomes 6, from 6 becomes 12,” she explained.

She concluded her video by saying that devotion can take many forms, and boba tea offering is one such form. “People offer something they enjoy and something meaningful to them. This is a traditional belief with a very Thai twist,” Piya said.

(Also read: Watch: Radhika Ambani’s graceful dance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia)

Internet reacts Her Instagram video, which coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi, has gone viral with nearly 4 lakh views in one day. Reactions to the clip were largely positive.

“He will accept whatever is offered to him with devotion.. He is the type of god who is more of a friend than a god,” an Instagram user commented.

“Lord Ganesha might get bored with just Ladoos and Modaks. Good on you guys for adding variety,” another said.

“I live in Seattle, I gave him an apple donut yesterday. I get concerned that maybe he needs a variety of treats! I offer him anything that seems nice,” a third person agreed.

“Well he is quite famous for having a sweet tooth. So boba checks,” a viewer added.

“Growing up in Bangkok as an Indian Hindu, amongst Thai Buddhists, I've just loved their way of devotion. You very well said - we offer what we love and that's the purity of Dharma/Dhamma,” another commented.