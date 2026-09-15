NHAI to shift 32 power feeders for Gurugram Metro work by September-end
Three feeders under NHAI’s scope have been moved, while DHBVN has already shifted 10 others obstructing the proposed metro corridor
Work to shift 32 high-tension power lines and power feeders from the carriageway between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk is expected to be completed by the end of September, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said on Monday. The shifting is being carried out to clear the carriageway for construction of the Gurugram Metro line on the stretch.
The feeders are being shifted from the carriageway towards the side of the road. NHAI officials said three feeders have been shifted, and the remaining 12 under its scope will be moved by the end of this month. The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), meanwhile, said it has already shifted 10 feeders that came in the way of the proposed metro line and will shift the remaining seven by the end of this week.
The shifting of the electricity feeders and a 66 kVA power station along the road was a priority, as the utilities had been obstructing the carriageway of the proposed metro line, a senior Gurugram Municipal Development Authority (GMDA) official said.
“We have started work to shift the feeders, and all 17 will be shifted by the end of this month. NHAI is working in coordination with DHBVN to shift these feeders, and we are working to complete this by the end of this month,” said a senior NHAI official.
Work on constructing a 66 kVA electricity substation along the road is also underway and is likely to be completed by the end of this year, the NHAI official added.
“The 66 kVA substation in Sector 37 C has already been commissioned, and the shifted feeders have been connected there. The work of shifting the remaining seven feeders will also be completed by the end of this week,” said Shyambir Saini, superintending engineer, DHBVN, circle one.
The shifting work was delayed because the stretch is busy and most of the work is carried out on weekends, Saini said.
“A large number of industries are also supplied electricity from these feeders, and on the weekend, it is easier for the utility to take a shutdown. We will complete the remaining work in the next one to two weeks,” he said.
A senior GMDA official, who is aware of the matter, said the shifting of utilities along the metro carriageway was being taken up as a top priority.
“The primary objective is to ensure that metro work does not get stuck due to delay in shifting of utilities. A meeting is also scheduled to be held soon to take up these issues,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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