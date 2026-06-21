Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    J&K: Woman discharged from hospital delivers baby on roadside; probe ordered

    The family of Hafeeza Begum, a resident of north Kashmir’s Chechinar Aloosa area, have alleged that she delivered a baby on the roadside after being discharged from Bandipora district hospital where she was kept under observation, the officials said

    Published on: Jun 21, 2026 5:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district have ordered an inquiry to examine the circumstances leading to an alleged roadside delivery of a patient after being discharged from a hospital, officials said on Saturday.

    The order said the medical superintendent, Bandipora district hospital, shall ensure that the concerned doctors shall remain available before the committee during their visit of inquiry into the incident. (HT Photo for representation)
    The order said the medical superintendent, Bandipora district hospital, shall ensure that the concerned doctors shall remain available before the committee during their visit of inquiry into the incident. (HT Photo for representation)

    The family of Hafeeza Begum, a resident of north Kashmir’s Chechinar Aloosa area, have alleged that she delivered a baby on the roadside after being discharged from Bandipora district hospital where she was kept under observation, the officials said.

    They said the incident prompted Bandipora chief medical officer (CMO) to constitute a five-member inquiry committee to probe the matter.

    “... to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter, the committee comprising the below-mentioned members is hereby constituted to look into the matter and submit the detailed factual report in this regard within two days positively,” the order by the CMO said.

    The inquiry committee comprises Dr Nisar Ahmad Ganie as chairman and Dr Tahera Nazir, district health officer, Bandipora, Dr Manzoor Ahmad, consultant surgeon, CHC Sumbal, Dr Shabnum Ara, consultant gynaecologist, Block Hajan, and Junaid Ahmad, head assistant, as members.

    The order said the medical superintendent, Bandipora district hospital, shall ensure that the concerned doctors shall remain available before the committee during their visit of inquiry into the incident.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/J&K: Woman Discharged From Hospital Delivers Baby On Roadside; Probe Ordered
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/J&K: Woman Discharged From Hospital Delivers Baby On Roadside; Probe Ordered
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes