July begins on a rainy note for Ludhiana residents, Met issues yellow alert for 48 hours

Residents stepped into July on a rainy note with early morning showers gracing Ludhiana on Monday. The city recorded 14mm rain on the day as per the weathermen. Commuters brave the rain in Ludhiana on Monday. Met officials said 14mm rain was recorded in the morning. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, in anticipation of heavy rain, for the next two days.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, director, department of agricultural meteorology, said that there are chances of thunderstorms and lightning, along with heavy rain for the next five days. Due to this, the day temperature is expected to drop, she added.

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 36°C. It is expected to hover around 31 degrees over the next four days.

Meanwhile, an IMD bulletin revealed that the northern limit of monsoon is now passing through Jaisalmer, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Rajpura, and Ludhiana.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana & Punjab during the next two-three days,” it read.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh during 01st-05th (sic),” it added.

IMD Chandigarh director Ajay Kumar Singh had last week stated that this monsoon is expected to be stronger than what the state normally sees.