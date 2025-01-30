Kaithal assistant taxation official held for taking 1.40 lakh bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday said it arrested an assistant excise and taxation officer (AETO) posted in Kaithal for allegedly accepting bribe of ₹1.40 lakh. The AETO demanded ₹ 5 lakh which was later settled at ₹ 2 lakh. (iStock)

The official was identified as Dinesh Kumar, who was nabbed red-handed by an ACB team from Ambala near the office of social welfare department in Kaithal.

According to a statement, the complainant said that his friend Dharampal had taken a liquor vend from the excise department on rent, for which he kept a piece of land (6 canal 11 marla) as security.

However, his friend failed to deposit a fees of ₹7 crore to the department, due to which a process was initiated to attach his land.

“To stop the action, the AETO demanded ₹5 lakh from the complainant, which was later settled for ₹2 lakh, of which ₹60,000 were already paid. A complaint was filed and the AETO was nabbed red-handed with ₹1.40 lakh,” the ACB said.