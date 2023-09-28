Kalka: Truck driver who claimed biker’s life gets 1-year jail

Five years after a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, a local court in Kalka awarded one-year jail to a truck driver for causing death due to negligence. The Kalka court, taking into consideration the statement of witnesses, convicted truck driver Jasbir Singh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A case was registered against the convict, Jasbir Singh, from Jammu, under Sections 279, 304-A and 337 of IPC on April 15, 2018, at Pinjore police station.

“The facts that the road side accident are on rise due to the rash and negligent driving and valuable life of the people are lost, this court is of the considered view that the benefit of probation cannot be extended to the convict,” ruled the court, while dismissing prayer of the convict for probation.

In his complaint, Tarsem Singh of Nawanagar in Pinjore told the police that on April 14, 2018, he, along with Mohan Lal, was going from Yamunanagar to Manali in a Tata Ace Gold, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number.

Around 9.30 pm, when they reached Sito Majra Durga Temple, Pinjore, a truck coming from Baddi side, took a cut on the wrong side and hit their vehicle.

Thereafter, the truck directly hit a Mahindra pick-up truck bearing a Haryana registration number and a motorcycle that was behind it.

Due to the collision, the biker, later identified as Stephen, got stuck in the front tyre of the truck, along with the motorcycle, and was dragged for nearly 50 metres before coming to a halt.

He was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. Another injured, Mohan Lal, who sustained injuries on head, was treated at a private hospital.

The court, taking into consideration the statement of witnesses, convicted Jasbir Singh. The witnesses had deposed that the truck was being driven on the wrong side of the road and thus hit a Tata Ace pick-up truck, a Mahindra pick-up truck and a motorcycle.

“The offending vehicle not only hit the motorcycle but also hit two more vehicles, which shows that the vehicle was driven in rash and negligent manner. Further, these witnesses have also deposed that the vehicle was driven on wrong side of the road. So it is clear that the deceased Stephen died in road side accident due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver,” ruled the court.

