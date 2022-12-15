Karnal DC orders immediate action against officials over falling sex ratio

: Concerned over the skewed sex ratio at birth in the district, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with the working of officials deputed to check female foeticide in the district and ordered immediate action against them.

Taking note of the data that the overall sex ratio at birth in the district till November has been 896 girls against 1,000 boys, Yadav convened a meeting of the concerned officials in this regard.

He issued strict directions to the chief medical officer (CMO) to take immediate action against the concerned officials under primary health centres at Kachhwa, Khukhni and Jalmana which have recorded the lowest sex ratio.

The DC directed the CMO to hold regular meetings and initiate action against the Asha workers, ANM and anganwadi workers appointed in the village where the registration of pregnant women was not found 100 percent.

He also directed the health department officials to instruct all field staff to keep a close watch on such pregnant women who already have girl children to check female foeticide and conduct surprise inspections of private hospitals, especially those where more cases of abortion are coming to the fore and the woman concerned should also be questioned to find out the reasons for miscarriage.

He also instructed the district program officer of the women and child development department to alert all the anganwadi workers and supervisors to get pregnant women registered in their respective areas and maintain constant contact with them.

During the meeting, Karnal civil surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma said that required steps were being taken to put a complete check on the incident of female foeticide in the district by conducting raids at ultrasound centres and medical stores.

He said that they are holding meetings of the field staff, including MPHWs, ANMs and ASHA workers and scrutinising the records of the concerned villages.