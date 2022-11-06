Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal medical students protest police action against MBBS agitators

Karnal medical students protest police action against MBBS agitators

Published on Nov 06, 2022 01:22 AM IST

They condemned the police action against the protesting students of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak , who were forcibly removed by the police from the institute’s campus in the wee hours on Saturday ahead of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Hundreds of medical students of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College held a protest here against the police action against MBBS agitators in Rohtak, impacting the services at the hospital.

The students held a protest at the main entrance of the OPD.

They condemned the police action against the protesting students of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak , who were forcibly removed by the police from the institute’s campus in the wee hours on Saturday ahead of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit.

“We have seen the videos of police brutality on the students and they were taken in police custody, now we have decided to hold protest in the support of the students against the bond policy,” said a woman protester.

Another student said that they were holding peaceful protests for the past five days but government’s action on the students had instigated the students to hold protests.

