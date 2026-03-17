Karnal: Mercury dip due to rain will aid wheat growth, says agri expert

Rain and changing weather conditions will be beneficial for the wheat crop,” said Wazir Singh, deputy director of agriculture, Karnal, after overnight light rain on Sunday—coupled with gusty winds and hailstorms—brought mercury levels back to normal. The minimum temperature also dropped by -1.1°C as compared to Sunday and was recorded at 13.9°C. (HT Photo)

“Earlier, the wheat crop, particularly the late variety, was being impacted by a sudden rise in temperature. While lodging or flattening may have occurred in some areas, it is non-significant; overall, the rain will benefit the crop. We have advised farmers not to irrigate their fields for now,” Singh added.

However, farmers have complained of crop flattening at a few places due to thunderstorms. Bahadur Mehla, a farmer from Baldi village, said, “In several areas, the standing wheat crop has completely flattened due to strong winds, rain, and hailstorms on Sunday night.” He added that as the wheat harvest season is fast approaching, the government must provide compensation to farmers for the damage.

According to the IMD, Karnal received 14.6 mm rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday. Ambala also received 3.3 mm rain and light showers were also reported in neighbouring Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Yamunanagar districts. The minimum temperature also dropped by -1.1°C as compared to Sunday and was recorded at 13.9°C.