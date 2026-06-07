Karnal: Saini urges youth to make villages self-reliant for developed nation

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday appealed to the youth to make their villages self-reliant, empower their society, enrich farmers, provide opportunities for children, and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make India a developed nation. He announced that a “Smart Agriculture” scheme will be launched on 2,000 acres of land in Kurukshetra district in collaboration with the Haryana Agricultural University. (HT File)

Saini was in Panipat as the chief guest at the foundation day of the RSS-run Seva Sadhna and Gram Vikas Kendra in Samalkha. He said that this annual day celebrates the immense resolve of service, sadhana, and dedication working to give a new direction to society.

He said it is a matter of pride for all of us that this centre is focusing on the holistic development of 100 surrounding villages and has pledged to shape their future.

“This effort is an important step towards making these villages self-reliant, where work is being done simultaneously on all aspects of education, skills, agriculture, health, sports, culture, and employment. This centre has been established as a confluence of service, spiritual practice, and rural development,” he said.

The CM said that farmers are being trained in natural farming at this centre. “The Haryana government is also working continuously in this direction. Natural farming is not just a farming technique, but also our responsibility towards mother Earth. It increases soil fertility, conserves water, protects the environment, and reduces farmers’ costs. Indigenous cows have special importance in natural farming as they play a vital role in the preparation of natural inputs,” he said.

He also announced that a “Smart Agriculture” scheme will be launched on 2,000 acres of land in Kurukshetra district in collaboration with the Haryana Agricultural University. He said this scheme will be a blend of natural farming and modern technology, adding that most importantly, the government will compensate farmers if they suffer any losses due to this scheme.