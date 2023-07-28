Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Services of 2 Karnal cops terminated for seeking bribe from drug accused

Services of 2 Karnal cops terminated for seeking bribe from drug accused

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 28, 2023 01:43 PM IST

As per the SP, the services of assistant sub-inspector Krishan and constable Ajay have been terminated. He added that they had been absent from their duty for the past several days and are not cooperating with the police investigation.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan has terminated the services of two police personnel for their involvement in a corruption case and allegedly accepting bribe from an accused of a drug case in lieu of showing less recovery.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan has terminated the services of two police personnel for their involvement in a corruption case and allegedly accepting bribe from an accused of a drug case in lieu of showing less recovery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan has terminated the services of two police personnel for their involvement in a corruption case and allegedly accepting bribe from an accused of a drug case in lieu of showing less recovery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the SP, the services of assistant sub-inspector Krishan and constable Ajay have been terminated. He added that they had been absent from their duty for the past several days and are not cooperating with the police investigation.

As per the FIR, four cops -- sub-inspectors Balwan Singh, Krishan Kumar and Chandeshwar, and constable Ajay Kumar, were posted in the Haryana state narcotics control bureau and booked under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 218, 389 and 34 the Indian Penal Code. Though sub-inspector Chandeshwar has already been arrested, there is no trace of the other three cops.

Karnal police had also announced a reward of 5,000 for any information about them.

Cops associated with the investigation said Nafe Singh of Pabnawa village in Kaithal had alleged that the police arrested his brother Sultan with 995-gm opium and demanded 2 lakh to show the recovery to be below 25 gm so that Sultan could get a bail. Later, 1.20 lakh was finalised, of which 50,000 was given to them and the remaining amount was to be paid the next day. He alleged that after taking 50,000, the accused police officials showed the recovery of 467-gm opium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out