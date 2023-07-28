Services of 2 Karnal cops terminated for seeking bribe from drug accused

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan has terminated the services of two police personnel for their involvement in a corruption case and allegedly accepting bribe from an accused of a drug case in lieu of showing less recovery. Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan has terminated the services of two police personnel for their involvement in a corruption case and allegedly accepting bribe from an accused of a drug case in lieu of showing less recovery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the SP, the services of assistant sub-inspector Krishan and constable Ajay have been terminated. He added that they had been absent from their duty for the past several days and are not cooperating with the police investigation.

As per the FIR, four cops -- sub-inspectors Balwan Singh, Krishan Kumar and Chandeshwar, and constable Ajay Kumar, were posted in the Haryana state narcotics control bureau and booked under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 218, 389 and 34 the Indian Penal Code. Though sub-inspector Chandeshwar has already been arrested, there is no trace of the other three cops.

Karnal police had also announced a reward of ₹5,000 for any information about them.

Cops associated with the investigation said Nafe Singh of Pabnawa village in Kaithal had alleged that the police arrested his brother Sultan with 995-gm opium and demanded ₹2 lakh to show the recovery to be below 25 gm so that Sultan could get a bail. Later, ₹1.20 lakh was finalised, of which ₹50,000 was given to them and the remaining amount was to be paid the next day. He alleged that after taking ₹50,000, the accused police officials showed the recovery of 467-gm opium.