Karnal woman arrested for killing elderly neighbour

A day after a 75-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Mardan Heri village of Karnal district, the police on Tuesday arrested her neighbour for her murder.

The police said that the accused has been identified as Sarbjit Kaur, who lived next to Angita Kaur’s residence.

According to the investigators, the accused had entered the house of the victim with an intention of theft on Monday and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon.

The police said that during the inspection of the CCTV footage from the house of the victim, cops suspected the involvement of Sarbjit. The police said that the accused will be produced in a court and they will seek her remand for further interrogation and recovery of the weapon.