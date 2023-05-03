Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police arrest Karnataka man for 2-crore fraud

Chandigarh Police arrest Karnataka man for 2-crore fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 03, 2023 02:09 AM IST

The Karnataka man is accused of duping at least 12 Chandigarh residents by promising high returns through investments

The economic offences wing of Chandigarh Police has arrested a Karnataka native for duping at least 12 residents of Chandigarh by luring them with high returns through investments in his financial company.

The Karnataka man’s arrest came following a probe into a case from December 2022, registered at the Sector-39 police station on the complaint of one of the victims, Shubham Dhiman of Sector 38, Chandigarh. (Getty images)
The Karnataka man’s arrest came following a probe into a case from December 2022, registered at the Sector-39 police station on the complaint of one of the victims, Shubham Dhiman of Sector 38, Chandigarh. (Getty images)

The accused, Shivaji Singh, is a resident of Prestine Hill View Society, Chikkajala, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

His arrest came following a probe into a case from December 2022, registered at the Sector-39 police station on the complaint of one of the victims, Shubham Dhiman of Sector 38.

Dhiman told the police that he had invested in Earnedly Financial Services Limited, Sector 38, on assurances of Rohit Kumar Singh, who is running the company along with his father, Shivaji Singh, wife Meera Sharma and mother Lalita Devi. However, they neither paid the promised returns nor returned his money.

Police said during the course of investigation, multiple similar complaints were received from other victims, who had invested around 2 crore in all in the said company.

Following further probe, police arrested Shivaji from Bengaluru on April 25. He was sent to police custody till May 4 by a Chandigarh court. “We are raiding the hideouts of other accused,” said a senior police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandigarh police
chandigarh police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out