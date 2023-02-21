Kashmir’s last phase of winter begins with rain, snow

Light rains and snow was witnessed in parts of Kashmir as this season’s last phase of winters, called ‘Chille Bache’ (baby cold) commenced on Monday.

The meteorological (MeT) department said the weather was cloudy with light rain and snow at Kupwara, Baramulla, Handwara, Uri and Gulmarg in north Kashmir and also in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

“Except Srinagar, light rains were witnessed in north and south Kashmir. Gulmarg received some snow,” said an official of MeT in the evening.

An independent weather spotter, Faizan Arif, said snow was also reported in Machil, Kupwara. “In Kargil, light to moderate snow showers are possible till Tuesday morning.In Leh, light snowfall is likely tonight and tomorrow morning,” he added.

The MeT update has predicted dry weather from Tuesday to Friday and chances of wet weather again from Saturday.

Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Kashmir valley have been hovering above normal.

Srinagar recorded 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, some 4.4 degrees above normal. Pahalgam in Anantnag witnessed 1.7°C, some 5.7 degrees above normal, while it was 0.2°C in Gulmarg, about 6.9 degrees above normal.

Kupwara saw 4.5°C while it was 3.7°C in Kokernag and 2.5°C in Pampore’s Konibal.

Jammu city witnessed 15.5°C while it was 14.8°C in Kathua.

Army assists in relief, rescue operations in avalanche-hit Sonmarg

The army on Monday assisted the civil administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations in Sonmarg after an avalanche left nine houses damaged, officials said.

Men from the 34 Assam Rifles assisted the district administration in rescue operation which was launched this morning.

The residents were moved to safer places on Sunday evening soon after the avalanche struck.

Khardungla, Changla passes closed for traffic

Also, as a precautionary move, the Ladakh administration on Monday ordered closure of highest motorable passes of Khardungla and Changla in Ladakh after 4pm and issued an advisory of frequent avalanches in the regions, officials said.

“Light snowfall and avalanches occurs frequently at Khardungla and Changla passes during these days,” chief executive officer, district disaster management authority said in an order.