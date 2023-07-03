Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP, Congress looted Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal

BJP, Congress looted Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 03, 2023 12:56 AM IST

Flanked by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, he sounded the poll bugle in Uttarakhand with a rally in Bilaspur. Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of looting Chhattisgarh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that people are disgruntled with the two parties.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of looting Chhattisgarh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that people are disgruntled with the two parties. Flanked by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, he sounded the poll bugle in Chhattisgarh with a rally in Bilaspur.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann during a rally in Bilaspur on Sunday. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann during a rally in Bilaspur on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said people are fed up of BJP and Congress. “They both have looted Chhattisgarh. That is why a large crowd has gathered for the AAP rally today. If the BJP and Congress had worked honestly here, then so many people would not have come to our rally. People are unhappy with the two parties. On the other hand, people are very happy with our governments in Delhi and Punjab.”

He said that Chhattisgarh is known for corruption today. “Earlier Delhi was also known for corruption but after our party came into power, it has come to be known for good government schools and mohalla clinics,” said the AAP convenor.

Meanwhile, Mann also heaped praises on the AAP government in Delhi, stating, “Kejriwal has turned Delhi’s government schools into world-class schools. Now, parents of Delhi are sending their children to government schools. The governments of BJP and Congress, on the other hand, try to disrupt education with their corrupt practices.”

Mann further said, “Prime Minister Modi accuses Kejriwal of distributing free rewari. In reality, we are giving back the tax collected from the public in the form of free electricity, water and free treatment. Prime Minister Modi can’t tolerate the free facilities given by the AAP government to the poor.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out