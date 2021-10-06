Key accused in Tarn Taran blast case dies

Amritsar

The main accused in the Tarn Taran blast case, where two persons were killed, died during treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar, Tuesday.

The deceased, Malkit Singh, alias Sher Singh, of Kotla village in Amritsar was among nine persons against whom the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet in March last year. Malkit had not been keeping well since his arrest in October 2019.

Two of the accused — Vikram Singh, alias Vicky, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy — were killed on the spot when a powerful explosion took place at Pandori Gola village of the district in September 2019. However, their third accomplice, Gurjant Singh suffered an injury. Police investigation had found that all three accused were trying to retrieve ammunition, which was concealed underground, to unleash terror activity in the state.

Malkit was arrested later after the investigation found that he along with his co-accused had concealed the ammunition underground. He had kept the ammunition in his possession for several days, besides testing them, the NIA investigation had said.

During investigation, it was found that the accused were radicalising pro-Khalistan youths who had formed a terrorist group under absconding accused Bikramjit Singh Panjwar, alias Bikkar. The members of the group carried out secessionist activities on ground as well as on social media to instigate youth to agitate for the secession of Punjab.

Malkit’s family members have alleged that he was ill-treated in jail and died due to the lack of proper care. However, the jail authorities have denied the charges.

“Malkit was admitted to the GNDH. He was discharged from the hospital on October 2 with an instruction that he should be taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. He remained in jail on October 2, but his health deteriorated on October 3. We shifted him again to the GNDH where he died during treatment,” said an assistant jail superintendent of Amritsar, who didn’t wish to be named.

He said: “Barring a few days, Malkit remained in hospitals since his arrest. We left no stone unturned for his treatment.” Amritsar jail superintendent Parvinder Singh didn’t respond to repeated calls.

In July 2020, Malkit’s family had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking a bail on medical grounds. The court had dismissed the plea.

Earlier, the NIA court in Mohali had ordered the Amritsar jail authorities to get the accused treated from a specialised doctor at the GNDH, and in case the required treatment was not available there, he should be treated from the PGIMER, Chandigarh.