Kharar man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body in canal
Police have arrested a Kharar resident for murdering his wife and dumping her body in a canal near Morinda after she caught him having an extra-marital affair.
The accused has been identified as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Ballomajra, Kharar.
The victim, Ruby Pandey, who hailed from Sector 45, Chandigarh, had gone missing on March 9.
She lived with her husband, Charanjit, and a one-year-old son in a rented accommodation at Eco Floors 1 Society, Kharar.
Kharar Police station in-charge Satinder Singh said Ruby’s sister had filed a missing person’s complaint recently, following which Charanjit was summoned for questioning.
On being interrogated, Charanjit confessed to have killed his wife as she found out about his affair with a Ludhiana-based woman.
On March 9, when Ruby confronted him, an argument ensued and he killed her in a fit of rage. He then drove to Morinda and dumped her body in the Khant Manpur canal to conceal the crime.
Police have deployed divers in the canal to locate the victim’s body. Charanjit has been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.
The accused was produced before a Mohali court on Thursday and sent to three-day police remand.
Chandigarh: Brace for more price pain as taxi, auto fares go up
A day after the UT administration notified the water tariff hike, it also increased the charges for using taxi and auto services in the city. The revised fares are classified based on whether the taxis and autos ply within the city or out of station. The rates for taxi travel within Chandigarh have never been increased since 2013, while the long-distance fares were last revised in 2015.
HP minister Bhardwaj meets Amit Shah in Delhi
Himachal Pradesh urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. Bhardwaj urged Shah that the scope of the scheme for coverage of farmers producer organisation (FPOs) as cooperative societies be expanded to all the blocks of the state, irrespective of whether they have been covered under Integrated Cooperative Development Project. Shah assured him of all possible assistance.
Chandigarh Press Club’s photography exhibition at Sector 17 underpass comes to a close
Chandigarh Press Club's 16-day exhibition, Newscapes 7, being held at the underpass connecting Sectors 16 and 17 came to a close on Thursday evening. An annual feature, the event is organised in the memory of eminent photojournalist Yog Joy. 51 photojournalists showcased their work this year. New public toilet block set up at Shastri Market Chandigarh A new public toilet block near Shastri Market, Sector 22, was inaugurated on Thursday.
Woman among four booked for blackmailing Ambala man, extorting ₹32k
Police are on the lookout for four people, including a woman, who extorted ₹32,780 from an Ambala resident after blackmailing him with his nude video. The accused have been identified as Aarti Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Goswami, who pretended to be a Delhi Police official, and a YouTuber, Sanjay Singh, police said. To avoid trouble, he ended up paying a sum of ₹32,780 to Rahul Sharma through Paytm.
UP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali
The court of additional district and session judge, Mohali Ranjan Kumar Khullar on Thursday sentenced an Uttar Pradesh-based man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor niece. The court also fined the convict ₹30,000 for the May 2015 incident wherein he raped his niece, a minor living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali. She narrated the ordeal to her neighbours who came to her rescue.
