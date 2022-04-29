Khelo India University Games: PU pugilists, judokas keep the gold rush going
Panjab University (PU) pugilists on Thursday clinched two gold medals in boxing at the ongoing Khelo India University Games, being held at the Jain University, Bengaluru.
First up in the women’s 81kg weight category, Komal overcame Rajasthan University’s Neha in the gold medal bout. Her teammate Sawan followed it up with a gold of his own in the men’s 92+ weight category with a win over Gaurav Dutt of Kurukshetra University. The varsity boxing teams have been trained under Vikash Dahiya.
Judoka Keshav added to the medal tally, winning gold in the men’s 66kg weight category. Coached by Ravinder Dhayia, Keshav beat Harsh of Delhi University in the final
Swimmer Siddhant Sejwal, who had previously won silver in the 400m backstroke, added a bronze medal to his name in the 50m backstroke race.
The latest achievements pushed PU’s medal tally to nine gold, five silver and 13 bronze medals. The varsity is currently ranked second in the medal tally.
Dagar guns for World Cup after 10m trap gold
DAV College, Sector 10, student Arav Singh Dagar, who had earlier bagged gold in the men’s 10m trap event, spoke about his latest achievement saying, “The competition was very stiff in the 10m trap event. I was confident about my training and that really helped me peak at the right time.”
“The PU trap team also did a fine job. The outing at the Khelo University Games has definitely raised my morale.” Dagar, who was also part of the silver medal-winning team said.
The 20-year-old followed in his father’s footsteps and picked up shooting in 2018. A resident of Panchkula, Dagar, has represented Punjab in various state and national shooting tournaments since.
Dagar currently trains at New Moti Bagh Club, Patiala, under coach Vishav Dev Sandhu and is now gunning for trials for the upcoming ISSF World Cup, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in the coming weeks.
“I will be going to Patiala soon and preparing for the trials meant for the World Cup. In the coming months I want to focus on taking part in international tournaments,” Dagar said.
