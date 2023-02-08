Khelo India Youth Games: Chandigarh judokas bring home 3 golds, one bronze

Chandigarh judokas hogged the limelight at the Khelo India Youth Games in Bhopal on Wednesday by bagging as many as three gold and one bronze medals.

In the girls’ 40kg event, Sapna took gold, while Angel Yadav won gold in girls’ 44kg. In the boys’ 55kg event, Himanshu claimed gold, while Divyansh Kataria bagged bronze in boys’ 50 kg event.

With this effort, Chandigarh has moved up to the 15th position, with four golds, one silver and six bronzes —in shooting, boxing, basketball and gatka —in their kitty.

Before Wednesday, the only gold was won in gatka, but the judokas trained by coach Vivek Thakur put Chandigarh in a strong position.

Sapna won the first gold by defeating Arunachal’s Pomen Toppae in the final. Toppae had no answer to Sapna’s attack. In the semifinals, she bested Archana Nagra of Gujarat, after beating Deepika of Chhattisgarh and Mithila of Maharashtra in previous rounds.

Angel Yadav won the second gold for Chandigarh by trouncing Nidhi of Delhi. Earlier, she beat Kerala’s Aishwarya, Himachal Pradesh’s Manasvi and Tripura’s Debanjali.

Himanshu defeated Anurag Sagar of Delhi in the final and Manipur’s Laisharam Babumacha in semifinals. In the first two matches, he beat Arunachal’s Longdong and Delhi’s Vasudev.

In the 50 kg boys’ semi-finals, Divanshu Kataria was drubbed by Prithvi Raj of Maharashtra, but in the bronze medal match, he defeated Patil Sai Sripati of Karnataka to make it to the podium.

On Thursday, Chandigarh will be looking to extend their medal tally and improve their rankings through more wins in judo and wrestling.