KMSC starts stir against BJP, allies in Moga

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) activists gathered at two places in Moga on Thursday as part of its stir against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) activists gathered at two places in Moga on Thursday as part of its stir against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

KMSC, along with Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), has been agitating at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders since February 13 to press centre for their demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) on all crops, debt waiver, among others. KMSC announced that its activists will gather across Punjab and show black flags to leaders of the BJP and allies in villages.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

KMSC state leader Satnam Singh Pannu said: “The activists gathered at two places in Moga today. We have planned stir at Kapurthala (15), Tarn Taran (March 16, 17, 18), Muktsar (March 29), Fazilka (March 20), Faridkot (March 21) and Ferozepur (March 22). Farmers, labourers, women and youths will pass resolutions to show black flags to the BJP leaders.”

“Besides, the banners carrying the image of Shubh Karan Singh, who was allegedly killed in police action at Khanauri border on February 21, we will also display over demands at the squares of the villages”, he said.