Kullu cut off as rain ravages Chandigarh-Manali highway, scores stranded

Amid heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Kullu district has been cut off with the Chandigarh-Manali national highway damaged and closed for traffic from Pandoh to Aut due to landslides in Mandi district and the raging Beas river wreaking havoc for the past three days, officials said on Wednesday. People walking over a portion of a road that was washed away by the Beas river following heavy rainfall in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Communication services in Chamba district have also been hit since Tuesday following incessant rainfall, they said.

Heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods, damaging National Highway 21 between Mandi and Kullu at Pandoh. The alternative Mandi-Kullu link via Kataula is also blocked, police said.

The Beas river has damaged several stretches of the highway and restoration could take two more days.

On Tuesday night, the Kullu district authorities ordered all fuel station operators to keep petrol and diesel reserves for emergency use and not to engage in hoarding. Pumps with a capacity of over 25,000 litres have been ordered to keep at least 5,000 litres of diesel and 3,000 litres of petrol in reserve. Light motor vehicles are being given a maximum of 20 litres of fuel at a time, while heavy vehicles are being allowed up to 100 litres of diesel.

A total of 675 roads across the state are closed. Considering the road conditions, educational institutions in Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba districts were closed on Wednesday.

With the Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked, hundreds of cargo vehicles are stranded in Manali. Local residents are arranging food for drivers by setting up community kitchens (langars).

Driver Gurvinder Singh said, “I have come from Amritsar and am going to Manali. It has been four days since I arrived. The condition of the road is bad. It will take 2-3 days to be repaired.” He said vegetables and other perishable goods were rotting because of the delay.

Another driver, Bablu Thakur, said, “We have been stuck here for the last two days. The river is in spate and the roads are in a bad condition.”

He said the administration has made no arrangements for food and accommodation. “Instead, some dhaba owners and local residents are providing us food and water,” he added.

While Mandi and Kullu saw a brief respite with clear skies on Wednesday, authorities remain on high alert due to rising water levels and landslide-prone roads. Restoration work is underway, and the authorities are prioritising efforts to reopen the routes.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for the next two days. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall is in place on August 28 in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, and on August 29 in Shimla and Mandi. (With ANI inputs)