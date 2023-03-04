Kurukshetra couple dies by suicide

A couple allegedly died by suicide after the family landed in debt, the Kurukshetra police said on Friday. The police said the couple had left a suicide note behind and accused a private financer of harassment that forced them to take the extreme step. As per the police, the incident took place late on Thursday night. They were spotted by their neighbours who took them to the Kurukshetra Civil Hospital. However, they died during the treatment. The couple is survived by two sons aged 3 and 4 years. A couple allegedly died by suicide after the family landed in debt, the Kurukshetra police said on Friday. The police said the couple had left a suicide note behind and accused a private financer of harassment that forced them to take the extreme step. As per the police, the incident took place late on Thursday night. (Representational image)

A relative of the deceased told the police that the couple used to provide cars on rent, and they had borrowed money from a private financing company and bought two cars.

For the last couple of months their instalments were irregular even they had taken a gold loan from a private finance company. In the suicide note, they alleged that the manager of a private finance company was harassing them for the pending loan since November last year.

Investigation officer Vazir Singh said that the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem. He said that the police investigation is going on and the FIR will be registered as per the statements of the family members and verification of the suicide note.

Agriculture officer ends life in Hisar

Rohtak : A 45-year-old block agriculture officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his quarters in Hisar on Friday, police said.

The deceased was posted as block agriculture officer in Hisar’s Barwala. The police have also recovered a suicide note in which he had accused two agriculture officials of harassing him and threatening to get him expelled from his job.

In her complaint to the police, the deceased officer’s wife said two officials have been mentally harassing her husband.

“My husband was willing to resign from the job as two officials were harassing him and threatening him that he may lose his job,” she added.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said they have sent the body for the post-mortem examination and a suicide note was also recovered from his house.

The police are in the process of registering an FIR against two officials on charges of abetment to suicide.