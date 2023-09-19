News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kurukshetra man gets life term for rape bid on 14-year-old girl

Kurukshetra man gets life term for rape bid on 14-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Sep 19, 2023 12:53 AM IST

According to deputy district attorney Bhupunder Kumar, on December 6, 2020, the victim’s father had filed a police complaint alleging that on the night of December 5, the accused had climbed to the terrace of the family’s house and tried to rape his daughter.

The Kurukshetra district court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man convicted of rape attempt on a 14-year-old girl in December 2020. The court of district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of 30,000 on the convict Mukesh Kumar.

The girl, however, immediately raised the alarm following which, family members rushed to the terrace. The complainant said he saw the man trying to rape his minor daughter.

On seeing the family members, the man fled. He was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 450 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and later arrested.

