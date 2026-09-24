Ladakh withdraws criminal cases against 20 people over 2025 Leh violence

The Ladakh administration on Wednesday withdrew criminal cases against 20 people, who were booked in connection with the violence in Leh on September 24 last year that left four people dead and more than 80 injured. Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra said 87 people were booked following the September 24 violence. (PTI) (Representative Image)

The development came a day before the first anniversary of the incident. Four people who lost their lives in the violence were among the 20 against whom the cases were lodged.

“In the larger interest of peace, public tranquillity, and social harmony in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals, related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year. Following a comprehensive review, the Ladakh police recommended a closure report for 20 individuals in FIR no. 144/2005, registered at PS - Leh, under Section 360 of the BNSS,” Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said in a post on X.

Also Read: 4 dead, 100 injured in violent Ladakh clash, curfew imposed in Leh

The withdrawal of cases was one of the key demands of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been jointly spearheading protests demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The two organisations, led by Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Wednesday held a 20-km march to press the Centre to implement an elected governance model for the Union Territory and other constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

In August, the Ladakh administration withdrew cases against 25 people booked over the violence. Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra said 87 people were booked following the September 24 violence.

“By prioritising justice and healing over protracted litigation, the decision aims at fostering a more peaceful, united, and harmonious society in Ladakh,” Kundra said in a post on X.

Also Read: No headway in Ladakh talks, LAB, KDA call meeting ‘disappointing’

On September 13, the administration announced ₹15 lakh compensation for the next of kin of each of the four people killed in the violence.

Following last year’s violence, the administration imposed a curfew and arrested several protesters, including Wangchuk, under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk was released on March 14 this year after nearly six months in detention.

On May 22, during a meeting of the Ladakh bodies and sub-committee of the Union home ministry, an agreement was reached on setting up an elected governance model in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards under Article 371.

Leading the protest march, Wangchuk said, “Today a march has been held in memory of those killed in indiscriminate police firing last year. We are remembering them and offering our tributes to them.”