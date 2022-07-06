Law and order situation has collapsed in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed under the BJP-JJP government.
The Leader of the Opposition in a statement held the coalition government responsible for the “rising crime graph” and said no one was safe in the state, be it the common man or an MLA. “The situation has become such that within a week, three Haryana MLAs have received death threats. These include BJP MLA Sanjay Singh (Sohna), Congress MLAs Renu Bala and Surendra Pawar,” he said. Hooda demanded proper security for all MLAs and action against those who have issued threats.
“It has been seen many times that after committing crimes in other states, miscreants come and hide in Haryana because criminals feel safe in the state,” he said. Hooda said the NCRB data for the last few years has “exposed” the working style of the government. “Statistics show that there are three to four murders, about half a dozen rapes, a dozen kidnappings and more than 100 thefts, robberies, dacoities, and ransom incidents in Haryana every day. Haryana has left behind bigger states in drug addiction and riots,” he said.
-
Haryana Police bust arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan, 2 held
The Haryana Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan's Kathaul village and arrested two persons, including the key supplier of illegal arms. A police spokesperson said that the key arms supplier was identified as Bilaal, a resident of Kathaul village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The police team recovered three country-made pistols and a machine used in the manufacturing of illegal weapons from his factory.
-
Karnal jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances
Three days after the deceased, Rajat Kumar of Kheri Man Singh village was arrested in a scuffle case, a 24-year-old inmate of Karnal district jail died under mysterious circumstances. As per information, the deceased, Rajat Kumar of Kheri Man Singh village, was arrested by the Karnal police for his alleged involvement in a scuffle case. Jail officials said that his health started deteriorating on Monday evening and he was taken to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
-
Transfer of U.P. doctors: Applications pour in for rectification of anomalies in orders
Over 100 doctors have filed applications for rectification in their transfer orders issued recently by the health department. The anomalies cited include transfer with two years left for retirement, transfer in violation of couple posting and transfer within one year of previous transfer. The district women's hospital in Bulandshahr had two regular gynaecologists and one of them was transferred to Rampur and two others are on long medical leave.
-
Accommodate us in local medical colleges, Ukraine-returned students urge government
Four months have passed since they returned from war-hit Ukraine, the future of 1,800 students from Haryana hangs in the balance due to the lack of decision and a framework by the National Medical Commission for their further studies. The students and their parents are worried and waiting for the government to take a call as they are unable to return to Ukraine.
-
Lucknow Aam Mahotsav: Plant tree at home, eat mangoes in two years
Stalls at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav are selling saplings of dwarf mango trees which can be grown in small spaces or in pots at homes. “There are more than 200 varieties of tree saplings both Indian and foreign breed including Amkiba, Amrapali, Gulab Khas, Arunika, Mia Jaki, Noor-Jahan, Fana, Swarekha, Alphanso, Langara, Tommy Atkins, Sensation, etc,” said Ahmed, who has been in the business for last 30 years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics