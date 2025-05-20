Let CBI probe Amritsar hooch tragedy: Punjab BJP to governor

A Punjab BJP delegation, led by party’s state chief Sunil Jakhar, on Monday met governor Gulab Chand Kataria, pressing that the CBI probe into the Delhi excise policy case must also cover the Amritsar hooch tragedy, drawing condemnation from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang who accused Jakhar of using the deaths caused by spurious liquor in Majitha for political gain. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, along with other BJP leaders, outside Punjab Raj Bhawan submitting a memorandum to the governor on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The BJP delegation submitted a memorandum that also sought a probe into links of “AAP’s Punjab leadership with liquor mafia running amok in the state”.

The delegation said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) must be asked to undertake a thorough probe to expose this “nexus”. Terming it as an avoidable tragedy, the delegation said that the quotas distributed under the liquor policy introduced by AAP in Punjab on lines of Delhi excise policy must also be probed to ascertain who got the “illegal benefits and to what extent”.

A probe into the quantum of foreign liquor quota permitted and lifted by liquor contractors of Punjab each year since July 2022 has also been sought. Responding to a query, Jakhar said while referring to the CBI investigation into the Delhi excise policy that raids were conducted in Punjab too as part of the CBI probe. He demanded that the ongoing CBI inquiry must be sped up so that role of Punjab AAP leaders could also be brought before public and guilty be brought to justice. “The Narcotics Control Bureau must also be roped in to ascertain illegal proceeds and the ambit of this CBI inquiry must be widened to include Amritsar hooch tragedy,” Jakhar added.

The memorandum also demanded a probe into AAP’s Delhi-based leaders having been allowed “official houses in Chandigarh” and also about their presence in official government meetings.

The delegation included former minister Manoranjan Kalia, MLA Jangi Lal Mahajan, Punjab BJP general secretary Parminder Brar, Jagmohan Singh Raju, Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna and Rajbir Sharma among others.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Kang alleged, “Jakhar is resorting to such tactics to establish himself within the BJP as his position seems fragile.” He said the Punjab government took swift action, holding multiple officials, including contractors, excise officers and cops, accountable. He said that 16 arrests were made. “It is the central government’s responsibility to regulate the supply of methanol, which is a national concern,” he added.

The hooch tragedy had left over 20 people dead.