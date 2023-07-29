LG Manoj Sinha participates in Zuljanah processions in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha reached the Botakadal area of Srinagar’s downtown to take part in the Zuljanah procession of Shia mourners on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura. HT Image

Thousands of people participated in the processions across Kashmir with big processions taken out in old city Srinagar and Budgam on Saturday.

Sinha served refreshments to mourners and interacted with the people. This is first time in 34 years that head of the UT participated in the Muharram processions.

“I pay my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for righteousness and greater good of humankind serves as a beacon light for the world,” the LG said.

The administration had made necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the procession from Bota kadal to Imambargah Zadibal. The LG also offered a chaddar to Zuljanah on the occasion. On July 27, the 8th Muharram procession was taken out in the Kashmir on the traditional route, from Guru Bazar to Dal gate, Srinagar, after 34 years.

After covering more than three kilometers distance, the procession culminated at Dal Gate. The 8th Muharram was banned in 1989 by authorities owing to law-and-order situation in the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON