Light snow and rain in upper Kashmir

Light snow and rains were witnessed in upper parts of Kashmir since Saturday morning as temperature recorded slight improvement. Tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonmarg witnessed fresh snowfall on Saturday due to the arrival of fresh Western Disturbance over Kashmir. (PTI photo for representational purpose)

Meteorological department (MeT) officials, however, termed the western disturbance very weak and improvement of weather till the end of this month. “During the past 24 hours, there was light rain and snow at isolated places. Currently, the weather is generally cloudy at many places with light rain and snow at a few higher reaches,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad. He, however, said till the end of this month the weather will remain dry...”There is no significant weather activity till the end of this month.”

Kashmir’s harshest winter period, “Chilla-i-Kalan”, began on Thursday with the mercury dropping several notches below the freezing point at many places.

Due to cloud cover over the Valley, there was an improvement in the weather in the past 24 hours.

The ski resort of Gulmarg was the coldest at -1.5°C. All weather stations recorded improvement in night temperature.

In Srinagar, the temperature was -1.2°C, some 1 notch below normal for the summer capital.

The MeT update further said the gateway to Kashmir in South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum of 1.3 °C while the southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of -1.2°C. In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of -1.3°C.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21, followed by 20 days of comparatively less intense chill (Chilla-i-Khurd), and the final 10 days of mild cold (Chill-e-Bache).