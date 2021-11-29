LIP MLA Bains trains guns at political rivals

Days after his meeting with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Moga, Lok Insaaf Party chief and Atam Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains trained his guns at the Congress and took potshots at its leaders.

Taking a dig at infighting in the Congress, the MLA, who was addressing a rally in favour of Ludhiana north constituency in-charge Randhir Singh Sivia on Jassian Road on Sunday, said, “The Congress is split into two factions that are dancing to their own tunes.”

Targeting former cabinet minister and Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey, Bains said that the voters had elected Pandey as MLA six times, but the north constituency still has no government college, no government hospital and the matter of Buddha Nullah is still not resolved.

“With the elections round the corner, all parties are speaking out against the transport and sand mafia, issues which I have been taking up for years,” he said, adding that Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress leaders should disclose how much money they had made from the transport and sand business over the last 15 years.

Bains also took on its former ally, the Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that theirs’ was a politics of contradiction. “The party leaders have come to Punjab ahead of the polls, but not a single penny has been paid for the water the Capital receives from Punjab.”

He also said that the party was willing to form an alliance for the assembly elections.

Woman alleging rape stopped outside venue

The woman, who had lodged an FIR against Bains for raping her, staged a protest against the MLA at Jassian Road. However, cops stopped her from entering the venue. The woman alleged that the police were hand in glove with Bains, which is why she had to move court. “The court has issued non bailable warrants against Bains, and he is attending rallies,” she said.