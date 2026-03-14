LPG hoarding fears: Admn seeks report from food dept

Chandigarh: A shortage of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has begun to hit eateries across Chandigarh, forcing many small food outlets in booth markets to buy cylinders in the black market and cut down their menu items. Heavy rush for LPG Gas in Sector 78 in Mohali. (HT)

Restaurant and dhaba owners say they have been left with little choice but to procure cylinders at inflated prices to keep their kitchens running. While the official price of a commercial LPG cylinder is around ₹1,922, many shopkeepers claim they are paying anywhere between ₹3,000 and ₹4,500 per cylinder due to the shortage.

However, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration has sought a report from food and supply department officials regarding alleged black marketing of cylinders. “If any agency is found involved in such practices, strict action will be taken,” he said.

Ankush Verma, president of Patel Market in Sector 15, said the situation has become difficult for small food outlets. “There are nearly 25 eateries in the market, and each shop requires at least one cylinder daily. Shopkeepers are being forced to buy cylinders in the black market and even curtail their menu to manage the crisis,” he said.

Ashok Narang, president of Sri Kailash Market in Sector 11, said, “Many shopkeepers are buying cylinders in the black market. At the same time, customer footfall has dropped and we are suffering heavy losses,” he said.

Mahesh Sharma, president of the New Pragati Traders Welfare Association in Sector 23, alleged that black marketing of commercial cylinders has become rampant. “In our market, one shopkeeper had to buy a cylinder for ₹4,500. If this situation continues for another week, many shops may be forced to shut down temporarily,” he said.

Vendors around Panjab University in Sector 14 market also reported disruptions. Sanjay, who runs a food stall there, said they have not received LPG cylinders for the past four to five days.

Bhupinder Singh of Punjab Sweets in Sector 14, said his shop is surviving on the last remaining stock of LPG and may manage for only a day or two. Karandeep Singh of University Sweets echoed similar concerns, adding that some food items have already been removed from the menu because of limited cooking fuel.

Officials: Shortage linked to supply disruptions

Officials say the shortage is linked to supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing tensions in West Asia, prompting oil companies to prioritise deliveries to hospitals, schools and institutional kitchens to ensure uninterrupted meal services.

According to oil marketing company officials, Chandigarh earlier received around 2,500 commercial LPG cylinders daily, but the supply has now been temporarily reduced to about 500 cylinders per day, with priority being given to essential services.

Long queues reported outside several Mohali gas agencies

Mohali: A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to affect hotels and restaurants across Mohali, with many establishments turning to alternative cooking methods as supplies run low. Long queues were also reported outside several gas agencies in the city on Thursday as residents rushed to secure domestic cylinders amid fears of a wider shortage.

Vineet Verma, president of the Beopar Mandal Mohali, said the hospitality sector is facing a severe crunch after restrictions on the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. “Hotels and restaurants in Mohali are running short of LPG supplies. Approximately 90% of their supplies are over,” he said.

“The government must ensure uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG, as the hospitality sector significantly contributes to the economy and provides livelihood to a large number of workers,” he said.

Meanwhile, district administration officials maintained that there is no shortage of LPG for household consumption. A senior official said that while supply for domestic use remains adequate, the booking cycle has been extended due to logistical constraints.

‘No shortage of LPG for residential consumers’

“There is no shortage of LPG for residential consumers. However, the booking period has been increased to about 25 days, and the online portal has been experiencing technical glitches. This has led to panic among residents, who are visiting gas agencies in large numbers,” the official said.

Authorities said they are monitoring the situation closely and urged residents not to panic, even as long queues were seen outside several gas agencies across the city.