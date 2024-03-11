LS polls: Ludhiana authorities hold training workshop on model code of conduct

The district administration on Monday held a special training workshop for the poll staff from various government departments to ensure strict vigil on expenditure of candidates and the model code of conduct during the elections. Members of accounting teams, assembly level assistant expenditure observers, and assembly level master trainers took part in the training. (HT Photo)

Additional deputy commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said that the Election Commission of India have set an expenditure limit of ₹95 lakh for every candidate to spend during the 2024 general elections, thereby all team members should be acquainted with the methodology to calculate the poll expenditure.

The ADC said that these teams have been given major responsibility to monitor the election expenditure of candidates and parties and it was necessary to impart them training about the methods.

He also added that all team members have been explained about the role and responsibilities entrusted upon them by the Election Commission of India to ensure proper implementation of the guidelines issued by the commission.

Alankar said that rates of every item have been duly fixed by the election commission, adding that to further assist these teams, several flying squad teams (FST), static surveillance team (SST), video surveillance team (VST), and video viewing teams (VVT) were also formed by the administration.

Alankar also advised every officer to remember that model code of conduct would come into force from the date of announcement of elections till the completion of the elections.

He explained all MCC guidelines to the staff and directed the officials concerned to strictly enforce the code for the general elections. He warned that stern action will be taken against those who neglect or disregard the implementation of MCC.